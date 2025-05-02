Alabama State transfer CJ Hines commits to Temple

CJ Hines, who helped lead Alabama State to its first conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 14 years this past season, has committed to Temple.

Hines, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard, averaged 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Hornets and scored a game-high 20 points to lead them past Jackson State in the SWAC tournament title game and to a NCAA Tournament First Four game, where they knocked off St. Francis on a last-second shot.

Hines has one more season of eligibility remaining due to the January NCAA ruling that granted an extra season to athletes who previously played at non-NCAA schools. He tallied 2,344 career points over the course of five seasons, with two coming at Alabama State and three at NAIA program Faulkner.

In Hines, third-year head coach Adam Fisher and his staff are adding a capable three-point shooter who knocked down 37.8% (71-of-188) of his shots from beyond the arc. He went 4-of-6 from three in the SWAC title win over Jackson State and swiped three steals. His shooting tailed off in Alabama State’s two NCAA Tournament games, as he shot a combined 7-for-30 in the games against St. Francis and No. 1 seed Auburn. He collected 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in the First Four win and had nine points, three rebounds and an assist in the loss to Auburn.

The addition of Hines gives third-year Temple head coach Adam Fisher and his staff eight scholarship players as the program continues to replenish its roster through the NCAA’s transfer portal. Guard Aiden Tobiason, forward Mohamed Keita and forward Babatunde Durodola are returning to North Broad Street, and incoming freshman Cam Wallace from the Westtown School will join the Owls’ backcourt this summer. Through the portal, Temple has also added former Bowling Green Jamai Felt, former Manhattan guard Masiah Gilyard and former Rutgers and Nebraska wing Gavin Griffiths.