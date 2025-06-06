The Scoop: S10, E46 - Adam Fisher gets his point guard

Jordan Mason is on his way into the Temple men’s basketball program while assistant coach Chris Clark is on his way out after accepting the St. Joe’s Prep head coaching job. You’ll hear part of Mason’s interview with OwlScoop and some way-too-early starting five predictions, and you’ll also hear from new Temple offensive line transfer Ken Meir and from his head coach, K.C. Keeler, a man who sounds very optimistic for someone who’s taking over a program coming off four consecutive 3-9 seasons.

All of that and much more on this week’s episode of The Scoop, the weekly OwlScoop podcast powered by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:31

You’re now getting more through OwlScoop with On3: 2:31 – 5:40

Jordan Mason arrives and Chris Clark departs: 5:40 – 14:36

Off to Birmingham – and then Tampa – for the AAC tournaments: 14:36 – 15:28

Ken Meir enters the guard competition on Temple’s offensive line: 15:28 – 22:27

A big football official visit weekend awaits the Owls: 22:27 – 25:11

On (or around) this date: 25:11 – 31:54

Mailbag: 31:54 – end

Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.