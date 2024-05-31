The American Athletic Conference on Thursday announced several more kickoff times and television designations for the upcoming 2024 season, which yielded updates to five of Temple’s games.

The Owls’ season opener on Friday, Aug. 30 at Oklahoma will be televised nationally on ESPN at 7 p.m., as previously announced. Temple will play on ESPN again on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. when the Owls host Army at Lincoln Financial Field.

The American announced two other Temple games that will be carried by ESPN entities. The Owls’ Saturday, Sept. 14 home game against Coastal Carolina will be streamed on ESPN+ at 2 p.m., and ESPN2 will carry the Temple-UTSA game at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Network will televise Temple’s Saturday, Sept. 7 home game at the Linc against Navy with a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m., and it will also carry the Owls’ Saturday, Oct. 5 road game at UConn, which is also set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Temple’s six other games – Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Utah State, Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 26 at East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9 at Tulane and Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. FAU – do not have designated kickoff times or television information yet.