Sophomore point guard Hysier Miller is seen as one of the most level-headed and mature players on Temple’s roster.

“He talks way beyond his years,” teammate and backcourt mate Damian Dunn said of Miller following Tuesday’s practice. “He doesn’t act his age at all.”

If Miller, Dunn and the Owls (15-14 overall, 9-7 in the American Athletic Conference) are serious about playing meaningful basketball in March, they need to win their last two regular season games, starting with Thursday night’s home game at the Liacouras Center against UCF, and win next week’s conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

While Dunn will continue to be Temple’s go-to scoring option, especially now that leading scorer Khalif Battle is no longer with the team, fourth-year head coach Aaron McKie and Dunn will need a confident and measured Miller running the point if the Owls want to go on a March run and reverse the course of their season that once started with NCAA Tournament hopes.

Miller’s mature approach is what he attributes to his steady progression and increased leadership during his sophomore season.

“It’s just how I've always been,” said Miller, who starred at South Philadelphia’s Neumann Goretti High School before coming to Temple. “It's just my personality, and just who I am. I know that the mature approach is the beneficial approach. You can be successful that way.”

As the season progressed, Miller has looked more comfortable shooting the ball. Through the first four games, he averaged five shots per contest. Two months later, Miller has averaged 10 shots and 14.0 points over the Owls’ last four games, shooting 52.5 percent (21 of 40) from the floor and 50 percent (9 of 18) from three-point range.

“You can say I have been a little bit more confident coming out and just making some shots the last few games,” Miller added.