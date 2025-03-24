Temple has a family feel for Rhett Morris

Three-star cornerback Demari Clemons visited Temple on Saturday and left with a scholarship offer.
A redshirt freshman has started to emerge on Temple's offensive line. Get a closer look at that position here.
Hear from Temple defensive coordinator Brian Smith on this week's podcast, along with more spring football details.
Temple continued its recent trend of hosting local recruits for Tuesday and Thursday's practices.
Tuesday's practice wasn't the sharpest, but a few players still stood out. Get the details here.
