Antonio Barber commits to Temple
Antonio Barber wanted to commit to a school that was committed to him. And after nearly two years, Temple landed a verbal pledge from the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver from Jireh Preparatory Ac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news