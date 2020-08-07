Balansama Kamara discusses his Temple commitment
Balansama Kamara announced on July 31 via Twitter that he would be verbally committing to Temple. Kamara is one of Temple’s 15 recruits from the class of 2021 and was recruited by defensive line co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news