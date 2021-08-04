Carey briefs media on the way to preseason camp in The Bronx

Temple head coach Rod Carey gave a brief press conference on the team’s bus while traveling to the SUNY-Maritime College football facility in The Bronx to begin fall camp on Wednesday afternoon as a part of the American Athletic Conference's Media Day.

Carey begins his third season as Temple’s head coach with a 9-11 overall record. The Owls, as a whole, are looking to rebound from a rough 1-6 mark in 2020.

Last season, the Owls started a month late and were without key players throughout their schedule due to COVID-19 complications. From a COVID protocol perspective, things should be much easier this season as, according to Carey, Temple’s roster is already more than 80 percent vaccinated.

Temple heavily utilized the transfer portal this offseason, bringing on 12 transfers to help fill spots vacated by former starters who transferred or left for the NFL Draft. Georgia transfer quarterback D’Wan Mathis has already been named the team’s starter, replacing Anthony Russo, who transferred to Michigan State.

As first reported by OwlScoop.com two weeks ago, Temple will spend the first couple of weeks of preseason camp up at SUNY-Maritime instead of in Philadelphia. With so many new players joining the team and competing to fill large roles on the field, Carey is hoping their holding fall camp in the Bronx will help them emphasize team chemistry.

“We just thought it was time to get away and get together as a team,” Carey said about why they are holding camp in New York. “The first thing is bonding. It just takes everyone out of their element and gets us together alone. From there, it is about the work. It’s always about the work.”

Carey also shared some thoughts about Mathis, which players have stood out on defense, and the team’s offensive line depth. Here are a few excerpts from the rest of his press conference.

Carey on what the team can learn from last season:

“I know this: nobody can throw anything at us that we can’t handle now. When you go from them telling us how we can practice or what we should do or when we should do anything light of that, we can tackle it.”

Carey on having a normal fall camp schedule:

“Biggest thing is you can set a schedule and you can stick to it. That’ll be the number one advantage that we have, and then we got to get the work in, which we are gonna get in on schedule, I guess you would say.”