D-II All-American QB sets Temple visit date

Temple will host a pair of portal targets with local ties. Find out who is set to visit North Broad Street here
Tuesday's practice had more ups and downs on offense, including some drops that left K.C. Keeler wanting cleaner play.
Gannon University's Charles Calhoun committed Saturday shortly before 2026 edge rusher Uyi Igiehon.
The Owls scrimmaged Saturday and tackled to the ground. We have the details for you here.
Thursday was a better day for the offense. Get the scoop here, along with audio from linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski.
