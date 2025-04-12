Cherry and White postgame audio

Temple's defense held the offense to five field goals and a late touchdown pass from Evan Simon to tight end Peter Clarke in Saturday's Cherry and White game at Chodoff Field.

Simon's 33-yard read-option run on the first play might have indicated a promising day for the Owls' offense, but the defense got the better end of the game.

Safety Javier Morton collected five tackles, and linebacker Katin Surprenant and cornerback Adrian Laing recorded interceptions, with Surprenant returning his 51 yards for a touchdown.

Listen to Saturday's postgame interviews with head coach K.C. Keeler, Simon, defensive end Cam'Ron Stewart, kicker Carl Hardin, running back Jay Ducker and center Chris Smith here, and stay tuned for more coverage of Saturday's game

