Colorado State wide receiver transfer Dante Wright is trying to make a statement and stand out in a wide-open Temple receiver group this spring.

“Right now, I’m just trying to show them that I can pick up on things quick,” Wright said. “Be coachable and be available in any and every situation. So just being that guy that people can lean on early. I think that’s what I wanted to stress to our team.”

Wright came to Temple following three seasons at Colorado State. With the Rams, Wright had 1,671 yards and seven touchdowns, including 44 catches for 554 yards and three touchdowns last season. He now joins a wide receiver group that lost its two leading receivers last season in Jose Barbon and Adonicas Sanders.

Wide receivers coach Jafar Williams said Thursday that Wright has been limited this spring. Wright confirmed by saying he is banged up and hasn’t been available for team reps.

But Wright did say he is doing little things on the field right now.

“The one thing we know for sure is that he’s intelligent,” Williams said. “He’s a guy that we’re exchanging information very well. He’s a guy that also has experience, which I think is going to help us. He’s played college football at a high level and it’s been productive. Obviously his speed. I mean, that stood out on day one is the guy can run. He’s going to bring an element to our offense that we definitely need.”

The one thing that did pop out to Wright since joining Temple is the maturity of rising sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner and how he has compared to other quarterbacks Wright has played with at Colorado State.

“I will say that E.J. is a professional,” Wright said. “I think just throughout the game, I don’t think I’ve ever been around a quarterback that puts so much time into film study, and I think it’s incredible to be able to work with someone like him.”