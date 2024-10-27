Dylan King commits to Temple

East Mississippi Community College safety Dylan King has committed to Temple, he confirmed with OwlScoop.com.

The former FCS safety, who’s currently in his third collegiate season, has 40 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups, and one interception in eight games played this season. The Lions have a 4-4 record on the season.

The Nashville native took an official visit to Temple last weekend, having the opportunity to tour the campus and attend the Owls’ homecoming game against Tulsa, which they won 20-10.

King, who started his career at Tennessee State, will have the opportunity to team up with cornerback Jaylen Lewis should Lewis stay at Temple for the 2025 season. The two have been close friends since high school.

Stay tuned for more on King’s commitment in the coming days on OwlScoop.com.



