Florida high school teammates commit to Temple

Both players announced their decisions on X Sunday night after taking an official visit with the Owls this weekend.

Temple landed two verbal commitments this weekend from defensive backs Devontae Gran t and Zavien Bryant , teammates at Orlando’s Evans High School.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Grant garnered offers from programs like Western Kentucky, Buffalo, Marshall and UConn throughout his recruitment, while the 6-2, 180-pound Bryant told OwlScoop he had an offer from Eastern Kentucky in addition to Temple. He recorded 36 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions this season.

The Owls signed five players from the 2025 class – Maret School (Washington, D.C.) quarterback Camren Boykin, St. Joe’s Prep wide receiver Ramier Hardy, Hun School tight end Ryder Kusch, Cardinal Gibbons (FL) High School defensive back Jamarcus Pierre and Wise High School (MD) running back De’Carlos Young – a day after announcing K.C. Keeler as the program’s new head coach, and Independence Community College linebacker Damien Ordonez signed a day later.

Grant and Bryant will sign their National Letters of Intent on Feb. 5.