Four-star cornerback commits to Temple

Temple landed a verbal commitment from defensive back Jett White on Wednesday afternoon. The four star recruit announced his decision on his social media.

White, who picked up a Temple offer on Dec. 12, spent his first two seasons of high school football playing at California’s Orange High School before transferring to Edison High School in Miami. The California native played spent his junior and senior seasons in South Florida, where he finished the 2024 season with two interceptions for the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-2, 169-pound White was first recruited by Temple under former head coach Stan Drayton’s staff. Following K.C. Keeler’s hiring on Dec. 1, Temple re-offered White, who had a connection with newly-hired defensive backs coach Henry Baker, who recruited him while he was at Maryland.

Baker has been a mainstay in White’s recruitment, he told OwlScoop last month prior to his Temple visit.

White was previously committed to USC, but decommitted in January of 2023. He then committed to Maryland in January of 2024, but decommitted in September following Baker’s departure for Marshall.

White earned numerous Power Four throughout the course of his recruitment, including early offers from Ohio State, Alabama and Florida State, and he visited LSU back in June. He visited Temple on Dec. 18 along with Temple commits Willy Love, Devontae Grant and Zavien Bryant.

After graduating in December, White will be able to enroll this month and participate in spring practice.