The Scoop: S10, E41 - One portal window closes while another opens

The NCAA’s college basketball transfer portal window is closing Tuesday night, and it looks like Adam Fisher is one step closer to keeping two key pieces of his program’s future. Meanwhile, an open football portal window will bring K.C. Keeler's program more opportunities to expand and improve its roster. We’ll get you caught up on that and play our interview with new Owl Club President Andrew Kelly, who shared his vision for what he thinks the club could and should do to improve Temple’s fundraising and engagement efforts in the coming months.

Intro: 0:00 – 6:28

On (or around) this date: 6:28 – 16:00

Andrew Kelly interview: 16:00 – 41:26

Temple football roster and recruiting updates: 41:26 – 44:02

Mailbag: 44:02 – end