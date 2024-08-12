PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
How Tyler Douglas made a move into Temple's QB competition

Colin Schofield
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf hinted at it and then Stan Drayton confirmed it. The third-year head coach said earlier this month that “three guys have emerged” in the position battle to become Temple’s starting quarterback, making room in the conversation for redshirt freshman Tyler Douglas.

Whether Douglas ultimately beats out Forrest Brock and Evan Simon for the right to take the first snap in Temple’s season opener at Oklahoma remains to be seen. Simon played in 15 games and made two starts at Rutgers before being relegated to a backup role last season, and Brock played two JUCO seasons in California and played in the second half of Temple’s loss to SMU last season.

Douglas, a graduate of Central Jersey’s Ocean Township High School, has yet to play in an FBS football game after redshirting last season, but he’s done enough lately to open the eyes of his head coach and offensive coordinator.

Friday afternoon’s media availability was Dougals’ turn to lend some insight into his thought process on how the quarterback competition is going from his end.

Although he doesn’t possess the starting or FBS experience of Simon and Brock, Douglas’ mobility and ability to extend plays with his feet has been his biggest asset thus far.

“I think being explosive is a big thing for [Drayton],” Douglas said. “I think he wants an explosive offense. And I think just, knowing yourself, that's really what it is. You got to get out there and really command the offense. That's what he wants to see. He wants to see the quarterback take lead and command the offense."

Douglas was recruited out of the same Ocean Township program that produced former Steelers first-round draft pick and current Eagles backup Kenny Pickett. Pickett, who initially committed to Temple early in his process before reopening his recruitment, trained with Tony Racioppi, a former Division III all-American at Rowan who has served as a coach at the Manning Passing Academy. Douglas has trained with Racioppi as well and been able to learn from Pickett during that time.

“I have gotten more in touch with Kenny throughout high school,” Douglas said. “Obviously going to the same high school and having the same head coach, he put us in touch. But I went to his games growing up, so I have known Kenny since I was a kid. As he got older and progressed, he was always on my tail when we worked out. He wasn’t lackadaisical. He would be on me with footwork and getting the ball placement right.

“I watched his college progression just as much as anyone else. Going from third on the depth chart (at Pitt), then gets given an opportunity and steps in against a big Miami team that year and wins the game. He did all he needed to do playbook wise and execution wise and stepped in and took the job. I would say it is a great story to look at for me.”

Douglas knows there is still work to be done for him to earn the right to start at Oklahoma, and this week should provide more insight into where things stand with the quarterback competition. Drayton is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday morning after the Owls’ preseason practice.

Either way, Douglas will control what he can control and make the most of the reps he gets.

“Whatever reps Coach Langsdorf wants me to take, I go out there and execute the play to the best of my ability, “Douglas said. “I will move forward with the reps I can take.”

Watch Douglas' full interview with reporters from Friday's media availability here.

