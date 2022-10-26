Temple hosted its annual Cherry and White Night at the Liacouras Center Tuesday night, and OwlScoop.com caught up with sophomore point guard Hysier Miller during the festivities.

Miller, a 6-foot-1 Neumann Goretti High School graduate, played in 23 games last season and started eight of them, scoring in double figures in four of the last six games of the season. He scored a career-high 21 points in Temple’s loss to Tulane in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Here are some excerpts from that conversation.

Miller on the team’s expectations:

“I’m extremely excited. Our expectations are very high just from the work we put in over the summer and just preparing to now, to see everybody improve themselves. I expect us to have a very successful season.”

Miller on team camaraderie:

“I think the team camaraderie has been great. Everybody is just cheering each other on, wanting their teammates to do better, just cheering for each other.”

Miller on the difference between his approach in preseason practices last season to this season:

“Just maturity. Just knowing what’s expected out of you every day, and just coming and doing it even when you don’t feel like it. So, it’s just being mature and being consistent.

Miller on a player that people need to be looking out for:

“I would say all of us, but Zach Hicks is definitely a player that's probably not under the radar, but a player you should look out for to have a big year.”

Miller on whether he prefers to start or come off the bench since he did both last season:

“Whatever role (head coach Aaron McKie) gives me, I’ll just run with it. I’m just going to play hard every possession.”