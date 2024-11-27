The Scoop: S10, E19 - More blunt honesty from Everett Withers

After a Philadelphia Business Journal story left some doubt about the future of Temple football, Temple President John Fry said the university wants to ‘honor and reinvigorate’ the program as it looks for its next head coach. We talked about where that search stands and if the Owls can close out the season with a win over North Texas.

And on his way out as Everett Withers enters his last game as Temple’s interim head coach, the longtime college football veteran did not hold back on his assessment of today’s game and what Temple must do to keep up with it.

“I hope this administration hears the need for finances to keep good players on this football team,” Withers said Monday during his weekly availability as Temple’s interim head coach.

You’ll hear audio from that interview and more about Temple basketball. Adam Fisher’s Owls will see familiar faces in Fran Dunphy and Jahlil White up at La Salle Saturday, with the winner moving on to play St. Joe’s for the Big 5 Classic championship.

We talked about all of that and much more in the mailbag on this week’s Thanksgiving edition of The Scoop.

