Manhattan guard Masiah Gilyard chooses Temple

Gilyard, who spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Blinn College in Texas, started all 31 games last year for the Jaspers and finished his junior season with averages of 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and a steal per game. The Brooklyn native shot 49.8% from the field, 31.4% from three-point range and 72.6% from the free-throw line.

Despite being just 6-foot-3, Gilyard quickly established himself as one of the nation's best rebounders last year. The junior college transfer finished No. 13 in the nation in offensive rebounding last year at 3.52 ORPG and was the No. 3 guard in that category.

Gilyard recorded 20 double-digit scoring performances last year and four double-doubles. Against Niagara on Jan. 18, Gilyard had 18 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists to go along with zero turnovers in a 72-65 win. As a team, Manhattan improved from 7-23 the year before Gilyard arrived to 17-14 in former Hartford coach John Gallagher's second season at the helm.

While Gilyard is technically a senior, he could benefit from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavila's lawsuit that argues that junior college years should not count toward an athlete's eligibility.

Gilyard joins Bowling Green forward Jamai Felt, Nebraska forward Gavin Griffiths and Westtown School guard Cam Wallace as members of Temple's 2025 recruiting class.