Versatile transfer offensive lineman pledges to Temple

Following an official visit this week, Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman CJ Van Buren , the son of a former NFL lineman, announced his commitment to Temple on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Van Buren, who has two years of eligibility left, also received an FBS offer from Kennesaw State and a number of FCS offers to go along with his Temple offer.

Van Buren's father, Courtney, also played at UAPB and was a third-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2003. That 2003 draft also included new Temple offensive line coach Al Johnson, who went the round before Courtney to the Dallas Cowboys. The younger Van Buren garnered an offer from Memphis coming out of North Stafford High School but chose to commit to his father's alma mater as a member of the 2021 class.

Van Buren redshirted as a freshman in 2021 and then missed the entirety of the 2022 season. He started games at right tackle and right guard in 2023 before settling in as the start left guard for all 12 games last year.

Van Buren's versatility could prove useful for a Temple offensive line that is hoping to bounce back from a couple of down years. Former starting tackle Melvin Siani is now at Wake Forest, but Temple does return a number of experienced players like left tackle Kevin Terry, interior linemen Eric King, Luke Watson and Grayson Mains, and right tackle Diego Barajas. Johnson is hoping to replicate the success he had last year at Montana State, where his offensive line last year gave up just 11 sacks in 16 games en route to an FCS National Championship appearance.