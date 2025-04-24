Leading MAC blocker Jamai Felt transfers to Temple

Bowling Green transfer forward Jamai Felt, the Mid-American Conference's leading blocker from last year, has committed to Temple, the program announced on Thursday.

Felt originally signed with Bowling Green when current Temple associate head coach Michael Huger was at the helm of the Falcons' program and stayed with the program following Huger's departure. Prior to taking the floor for the Falcons, Felt suffered two separate ACL tears that cost him the next two seasons and delayed his collegiate debut until November 2024.

Once he was finally saw the floor, Felt made the most of his opportunity and led the MAC with 46 blocks. Overall, Felt shot 64.2 percent from the floor and averaged 5.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His performance earned him a spot on the MAC All-Freshman team.

Coming out of Our Saviour Lutheran in The Bronx, the left-handed Felt averaged 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks per game and led his team to a 29-6 mark.

Felt is the first transfer commit for Temple this cycle. Going off of last year's 13 scholarship limit, which could change with the House Settlement, the Owls still have eight remaining roster spots to fill.