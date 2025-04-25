Former Top 25 prospect Gavin Griffiths picks the Owls

A former No. 23 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 out of Kingswood Oxford in Connecticut, Griffiths committed to Rutgers over offers from schools like UConn, Michigan, Iowa and Syracuse. As a senior at Kingswood Oxford, Griffiths averaged 24.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game and was named the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Player of the Year.

Griffiths' Scarlet Knight career got off to a hot start when he dropped 25 points off of 9-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three-point range, in Rutgers' second game of the year. The rest of Griffiths' freshman year was up and down, however, before he finished the season strong with double-digit performances in three of the team's final four games. Griffiths started Rutgers' season-ending loss to Maryland and led all scorers with 16 points. For the season, Griffiths averaged 5.8 points off of 32.4 % shooting to go along with 2.2 rebounds and .4 blocks per game.

Following his freshman season, Griffiths entered the transfer portal and ultimately opted to stay within the Big Ten by transferring to Nebraska. Injuries limited Griffiths to just 16 games for the Huskers during his sophomore season, and he departed the program after averaging just 2.1 points per game as a sophomore.

Griffiths, who took an official visit to Dayton before choosing Adam Fisher's Temple program, joins Bowling Green forward Jamai Felt and Westtown School guard Cam Wallace as members of Temple's Class of 2025.