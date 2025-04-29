New week brings more visitors for Temple

Temple football is in the midst of another busy recruiting period, as the Owls are currently hosting one recruit and are set to have another group of potential additions later on in the week.
Find out who will be on North Broad Street below.
Temple football is in the midst of another busy recruiting period, as the Owls are currently hosting one recruit and are set to have another group of potential additions later on in the week.
Find out who will be on North Broad Street below.
A transfer quarterback with more than 30 career starts is set to join Temple's roster, OwlScoop.com has learned.
Temple will host another wave of portal visitors throughout the remainder of the week. Find out who is visiting here.
We discussed the changing football and hoops rosters and interviewed Owl Club President Andrew Kelly on this week's pod.
Find out which productive FBS running back is set to visit North Broad Street here.
Portal season is in full effect as Temple is expected to host a number of transfer targets this week.
A transfer quarterback with more than 30 career starts is set to join Temple's roster, OwlScoop.com has learned.
Temple will host another wave of portal visitors throughout the remainder of the week. Find out who is visiting here.
We discussed the changing football and hoops rosters and interviewed Owl Club President Andrew Kelly on this week's pod.