Jameel Brown had options once he entered the transfer portal.

Tulane recruited him hard and hosted him on an official visit. St. Joe’s wanted him, too.

At the end of the day, the former Haverford School and Westtown School star decided to be back home and play at Temple, with one singular goal in mind.

“It’s time,” Brown told OwlScoop.com Friday afternoon a few hours after announcing his verbal commitment to the Owls on social media. “It’s time to put Temple back on the map.”

Brown, who grew up within walking distance of Temple’s campus near 20th and Diamond Streets, averaged 4.0 points per game as a sophomore at Penn State. He broke the scaphoid bone in his right foot in the season opener and still managed to drop 20 points on Delaware State that day on 6 of 8 shooting from three-point range, but the injury eventually forced him to miss a month of the season and left him at less than 100% the rest of the way, he said.

Brown's announcement tied a bow at the end of a very successful transfer portal recruiting week for Adam Fisher and his staff, who landed commitments from Jamal Mashburn Jr. on Monday and Lynn Greer III on Wednesday.

You can listen to the first part of OwlScoop.com’s conversation with Brown here, with more to come about his recruitment, career and decision later this weekend.