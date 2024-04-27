Former Temple linebacker Jordan Magee was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.

Magee, who was selected with the No. 139 overall pick, became the first Temple player to hear their name called on draft day since 2020 when center Matt Hennessy, defensive back Harrison Hand and linebackers Shaun Bradley and Chapelle Russell were all drafted.

Magee turned heads at the NFL Draft Combine after recovering from late-November right biceps surgery that prematurely ended his last season with the Owls. Magee ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, placing fifth overall for linebackers. Magee also finished in the top five for the 10-yard split, broad and vertical jumps.

Magee talked to OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo about the combine and his NFL future on the March 5 episode of The Scoop.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker made a significant impact at Temple throughout his five years with the program, finishing his career with 235 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He tallied 80 tackles, 14 TFL and 3.0 sacks in 11 games this past season.

At Temple’s Pro Day on March 25, Magee also showed out in front of scouts. After Pro Day wrapped up, Magee told reporters that he had separate workouts with the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Magee, a second-team all-state safety and quarterback at Delaware’s Dover High School, will now get to play his NFL home games about 90 minutes west of where he grew up at FedEx Field, the home of the Commanders.