Perkiomen School class of 2025 guard Gabe Tanner picked up an offer from Temple Saturday, he announced on social media.

Tanner, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard, helped the Perkiomen School win its second consecutive Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship back in March with a team-high 19 points off the bench in a 77-67 win over Phelps. He has displayed three-level scoring ability for a Perkiomen School team that also includes fellow class of 2025 Temple recruiting priority KJ Cochran.

A back injury kept Tanner out of the first three games of the PAISAA tournament before his successful return in the title game.

Tanner, who has enjoyed a good summer on the AAU circuit playing for WeR1, picked up an offer from St. Joe’s last July and offers from programs like Rhode Island, George Washington, Delaware, Bucknell, George Mason, Siena and Albany earlier this month.

Temple head coach Adam Fisher and assistant coach Bobby Jordan were on hand Saturday to watch Tanner’s WeR1 Under Armour circuit game down in Atlanta. Fisher was in Rock Hill, South Carolina Friday to watch Cochran’s KLow Elite AAU game.