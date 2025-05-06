Purdue corner Earl Kulp picks Temple

Temple's secondary received an injection of talent on Tuesday when Purdue transfer cornerback Earl Kulp , a former high three-star prospect from Florida, committed to the Owls.

Kulp, a 6-foot, 187-pound redshirt freshman, played his high school ball at Florida's vaunted St. Thomas Aquinas, the same high school that produced players like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and six total five-star recruits during the Rivals era. While a senior at at St. Thomas Aquinas, Kulp had 44 tackles, a fumble recovery, a safety and seven pass deflections as he helped the Raiders to a 14-1 record and a state title.

Early on in his recruitment, Kulp was considered a Top 250 prospect by Rivals before finishing as a 5.7 three-star recruit and the Class of 2024's No. 75 cornerback prospect. Kulp earned offers from schools like Miami, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee throughout his recruitment before ultimately committing to Purdue in June 2023.

Kulp appeared in one game with Purdue, the season-opening win over Indiana State, before ultimately redshirting. Kulp should have the opportunity to help Temple out in the present and the future, as he has four years of eligibility remaining.

With the Owls, Kulp will join a cornerbacks room that has been revamped under first year position coach Henry Baker. In addition to Kulp, the Owls have added Florida high school recruits Zavien Bryant, Devontae Grant and Jett White, as well as transfers Omar Ibrahim, and Dontae Pollard, under Baker's watch. Jamarcus Pierre, who committed to Stan Drayton's staff, rounds out the freshman corner class.

The Owls also return redshirt-freshmen Denzel Chavis and Adrian Laing, as well as Ben Osueke, who was granted another year of eligibility due to Diego Pavia's lawsuit against the NCAA.