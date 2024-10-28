Advertisement

in other news

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa

Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Saturday's 20-10 win over Tulsa here.

Premium content
 • Kyle Gauss
Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery

Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery

Check out OwlScoop.com's photo gallery from Temple's 20-10 homecoming win over Tulsa.

Premium content
 • John DiCarlo
Owls bounce back with 20-10 win over Tulsa

Owls bounce back with 20-10 win over Tulsa

Evan Simon threw for 297 yards and a TD in his return, and Diwun Black collected two sacks to lead the defense.

 • John DiCarlo
Gameday guide: Tulsa

Gameday guide: Tulsa

Following a bye week, Temple is set to face a Tulsa team that has struggled on defense this year.

 • Kyle Gauss
Owls lined up a reliable tackler in Tyquan King

Owls lined up a reliable tackler in Tyquan King

The ECU transfer linebacker is the AAC's third-leading tackler and has emerged as one of Temple's best players.

 • Ryan Mack

in other news

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa

Snap Counts: Temple vs. Tulsa

Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Saturday's 20-10 win over Tulsa here.

Premium content
 • Kyle Gauss
Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery

Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery

Check out OwlScoop.com's photo gallery from Temple's 20-10 homecoming win over Tulsa.

Premium content
 • John DiCarlo
Owls bounce back with 20-10 win over Tulsa

Owls bounce back with 20-10 win over Tulsa

Evan Simon threw for 297 yards and a TD in his return, and Diwun Black collected two sacks to lead the defense.

 • John DiCarlo
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 28, 2024
Snap Counts: Temple vs. East Carolina
Kyle Gauss  •  OwlScoop
Assistant Editor
Twitter
@kylegauss
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Temple
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement