While Adam Fisher and his Temple men’s basketball staff will continue to hone in on building their 2025 recruiting class, they have also stayed busy extending offers to rising juniors and sophomores, including one with a familiar last name.
Mani Sajid, Dawson Battie, Malik Fields, Angelo Dickerson and Zaahir Muhammad-Gray all picked up Temple offers Monday, they announced on social media.
Battie, the younger brother of current Temple freshman Dillon Battie and the son of former Owls forward Derrick Battie, is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward in the class of 2027. Coming out of St Mark's High School in Dallas, Texas, Temple joins SMU and TCU on Battie’s offer sheet, one that is sure to grow in the coming months.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW5vdGhlciBEMSBvZmZlciBmcm9t
IFRlbXBsZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISEgVGhhbmsgeW91IHRvIGV2ZXJ5b25lIHN1
cHBvcnRpbmcgYW5kIHRoZSBUZW1wbGUgY29hY2hpbmcgc3RhZmYgZm9yIHRo
aXMgYmxlc3NpbmcuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo
dGFnL0FHVEc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB
R1RHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv
R29UZW1wbGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH
b1RlbXBsZTwvYT7wn6aJPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o
YXNodGFnL0NoZXJyeWFuZFdoaXRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2hlcnJ5YW5kV2hpdGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz
Oi8vdC5jby9kY1N2MHZsSUNQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGNTdjB2bElD
UDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTbGltICM18J+buCAoQERhd3NvbkJhdHRpZSkg
PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXdzb25CYXR0aWUvc3Rh
dHVzLzE4MTU0NTUzMzY4Njc3Nzg3Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+
SnVseSAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg
c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi
IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Although Battie is currently unranked by Rivals, ESPN currently has Battie ranked 25th nationally in the 2027 class.
Sajid, a 6-4 class of 2026 shooting guard who plays at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School just outside of Philadelphia, now has six offers, including Temple’s Big Five rivals La Salle and St. Joe’s, as well as one from Penn State. He’s had a very solid summer, as he played well in both Philly Live sessions with Plymouth Whitemarsh and for Team Final on the AAU circuit.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Fields, a 6-4, 160-pound class of 2026 point guard, plays at Cardinal Hayes High School in The Bronx. His offer list also includes Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Dickerson, a 6-3, 160-pound guard out of Potomac, Maryland’s Bullis School, now has seven Division I offers with Temple entering the mix.
Muhammad-Gray plays at Philly’s Imhotep Institute Charter High School and with Team Final during the summer. Temple’s offer is the seventh for the 6-6, 190-pound class of 2026 small forward, who has also landed offers from Penn State and Albany head coach and former Temple assistant Dwayne Killings.