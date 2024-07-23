While Adam Fisher and his Temple men’s basketball staff will continue to hone in on building their 2025 recruiting class, they have also stayed busy extending offers to rising juniors and sophomores, including one with a familiar last name.

Mani Sajid, Dawson Battie, Malik Fields, Angelo Dickerson and Zaahir Muhammad-Gray all picked up Temple offers Monday, they announced on social media.

Battie, the younger brother of current Temple freshman Dillon Battie and the son of former Owls forward Derrick Battie, is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward in the class of 2027. Coming out of St Mark's High School in Dallas, Texas, Temple joins SMU and TCU on Battie’s offer sheet, one that is sure to grow in the coming months.