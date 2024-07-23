Advertisement
Temple extends five more offers

Colin Schofield
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

While Adam Fisher and his Temple men’s basketball staff will continue to hone in on building their 2025 recruiting class, they have also stayed busy extending offers to rising juniors and sophomores, including one with a familiar last name.

Mani Sajid, Dawson Battie, Malik Fields, Angelo Dickerson and Zaahir Muhammad-Gray all picked up Temple offers Monday, they announced on social media.

Battie, the younger brother of current Temple freshman Dillon Battie and the son of former Owls forward Derrick Battie, is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward in the class of 2027. Coming out of St Mark's High School in Dallas, Texas, Temple joins SMU and TCU on Battie’s offer sheet, one that is sure to grow in the coming months.

Although Battie is currently unranked by Rivals, ESPN currently has Battie ranked 25th nationally in the 2027 class.

Sajid, a 6-4 class of 2026 shooting guard who plays at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School just outside of Philadelphia, now has six offers, including Temple’s Big Five rivals La Salle and St. Joe’s, as well as one from Penn State. He’s had a very solid summer, as he played well in both Philly Live sessions with Plymouth Whitemarsh and for Team Final on the AAU circuit.

Fields, a 6-4, 160-pound class of 2026 point guard, plays at Cardinal Hayes High School in The Bronx. His offer list also includes Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Dickerson, a 6-3, 160-pound guard out of Potomac, Maryland’s Bullis School, now has seven Division I offers with Temple entering the mix.

Muhammad-Gray plays at Philly’s Imhotep Institute Charter High School and with Team Final during the summer. Temple’s offer is the seventh for the 6-6, 190-pound class of 2026 small forward, who has also landed offers from Penn State and Albany head coach and former Temple assistant Dwayne Killings.

