Temple fires Rod Carey

Nearly three years after he took over the program during a tumultuous time, Rod Carey’s tenure at Temple has come to an end.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel is reporting that the university is parting ways with Carey, who went 12-20 in his three seasons on North Broad Street, including this year’s 3-9 campaign that ended Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field with a 38-14 loss to Navy.

“It’s never an easy decision to replace a head coach,” Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson said in a release.. “The past two seasons have not been easy with the challenges of the pandemic. I want to thank Rod for staying committed to our student-athletes and wish him and his family well in their next chapter.”

Wide receivers coach Thad Ward will serve as Temple's interim coach until a replacement can be found.



Temple hired Carey back on Jan. 11, 2019, filling a vacancy that abruptly opened after newly-hired former Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz left just 18 days after replacing Geoff Collins to return to the Hurricanes to become their head coach after Mark Richt announced his retirement, a development Diaz claimed he never saw coming.

The Philadelphia Inquirer cited a source back in 2019 saying Carey signed a six-year contract when he was hired. If that is the case, then Carey is being dismissed with three years remaining on that contract.

Carey, who went 52-30 in six seasons as the head coach at Northern Illinois and led the program to two Mid-American Conference championships, got off to a promising start in his first season as Temple’s head coach in 2019. The Owls won three of their first four games, including a 20-17 win over No. 21 Maryland and a 24-2 rout of Georgia Tech and its new head coach in Collins, Carey’s predecessor – if you don’t count Diaz.

Temple finished the regular season at 8-4 but saw its season end on a sour note in a 55-13 trouncing at the hands of North Carolina in the Military Bowl.

The Owls were ultimately never the same after that under Carey.

Defensive end Quincy Roche, the 2019 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, left for Miami as a graduate transfer, and center Matt Hennessy decided to forego his final season of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons. So did Baylor transfer Harrison Hand, who sat out the Military Bowl and was later selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings.

In a season wrought with absences brought on by COVID-19 protocols and injuries, Temple went 1-6 last fall, playing a conference-only schedule that ended one week early when the Owls’ season finale against Cincinnati was canceled and declared a no contest due to COVID issues with both programs. Carey’s reputation and that of the program took a hit when several players, including quarterback Anthony Russo (Michigan State), defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State), offensive lineman Vince Picozzi (Colorado State), linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (Boston College) and Ifeanyi Maijeh (Rutgers), left Temple via the transfer portal.