Mathis to enter Transfer Portal

Less than a year after becoming the highest-rated player to suit up to commit to Temple, quarterback D'Wan Mathis has informed Rod Carey and his staff of his decision to enter the transfer portal, OwlScoop.com has learned via multiple sources.

As of the time of this writing, Mathis had yet to formally submit the compliance paperwork necessary to enter the transfer portal but was in the process of doing so. Mathis' entrance into the portal comes just days after Jadan Blue, Temple's No. 2 all-time receiver, made the same decision.

Mathis was injured in the season-opening loss to Rutgers and did not return to action until Temple's Week 4 win against Wagner. Overall, the 6-foot-6 Michigan native started seven games for Temple this season and threw for 1,223 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while leading Temple to a 2-5 record in those games. True freshman Justin Lynch has started every other game at quarterback in Mathis' place.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to OwlScoop.com for more information.