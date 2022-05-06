Temple picks up its second transfer commitment

The transfer big out St. Petersburg, Florida spent two seasons at UCF before entering the portal on April 15.

Reynolds is a 6-foot-10, 285-pound physical forward with a soft touch around the rim. Although he isn't considered to be a stretch big who can step out and shoot the ball, he is capable of knocking down a mid-range jump shot.

In two seasons at UCF, he averaged 4.1 points, and 2.4 rebounds across 11.0 minutes per game along with tallying 19 career blocks. He fired two three pointers, one per season, missing the first and hitting the second.

Reynolds played a season-high 20 minutes against Memphis in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals, scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds.

He becomes is Temple's second offseason commitment via the transfer portal. Kur Jongkuch from Northern Colorado announced his commitment on April 27.

The Owls have two returning front court pieces in Nick Jourdain and Emmanuel Okpomo. They've since added two more in Jongkuch and Reynolds.

Max Edwards, a transfer recruit from Kansas State, took an official visit to Temple last week, and RJ Luis, a class of 2022 recruit, took his visit this week along with Reynolds.

According to multiple sources familiar with their recruitment, Temple remains very much in the mix to land both players.

Front page photo courtesy of UCF Athletics.