Fresh off a 85-65 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday, Temple (1-0) will now travel to Annapolis, Maryland to take on Navy (0-1) in the Veterans Classic.

Friday's matchup will be the 37th time that the Owls and Midshipmen have faced off but just the first time since the 1981-82 season. The Owls have won 22 of the 36 prior matchups against the Midshipmen.

Navy is coming off a 59-48 loss to Campbell University. The Midshipmen’s offense struggled mightily in the loss, shooting just 34 percent from the field against the Camels. The Midshipmen did not have a scorer double-digits in the loss, as guard Austin Inge led Navy with just eight points off the bench. As a team, Navy shot just 18.2 percent from three-point range and turned the ball over 10 times while recording just six assists. Navy's scoring output was the program's worst since 2021.

Temple, meanwhile, saw strong performances from its returning starters in its season opener. Forward Jahlil White had his sixth career double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds while point guard Hysier Miller led the team with 17 points in the win. The Owls' 85 points were the most in a season opener since 2016's 97-92 win over La Salle. As a team, Temple shot 43.3 percent from the field and an impressive 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Navy, which lost all five of its primary starters from last year's 18-13 team, is led by former Penn State coach Ed DeChellis, who is now in his 13th year as the program's head coach. Temple coach Adam Fisher was a student manager and graduate manager for DeChellis during his time in State College.

With a win, Temple would be 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2019. Navy is looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2018. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.