Temple returned to action Friday evening after a nine-day hiatus and ended a three-game losing streak, defeating Xavier 78-41 at the Briann January Classic at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Head coach Diane Richardson’s equal opportunity offense was executed successfully, as 11 of the 12 active players scored at least two points. Guard Tiarra East led the way with 13 points, followed by 12 points for both forward Jaleesa Molina and guard Tristen Taylor.

Molina had her best scoring performance since Temple’s 109-43 season-opening win against Delaware State.

Temple (3-4) shot the ball efficiently as well, shooting 49% from the field and ending a three-game streak of shooting less than 35%.

Forward Ines Piper grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds as the Owls outrebounded the Musketeers, 37-32.

The Owls also took care of the basketball with only nine turnovers, their lowest total since a six-turnover performance in their aforementioned win over Delaware State to open the season.

Temple allowed just one double-digit scorer with Kaysia Woods’ 16 points and held Xavier, which remains winless at 0-7, to 34% shooting. They also forced 23 turnovers and had a season-high seven blocks.

Temple returns to action Saturday at 3 p.m. to take on Pacific. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Digital Network and the Varsity Network App.