Despite giving away an eight-point lead inside the last two minutes of regulation, missing 15 free throws and 27 three-pointers, and watching four of their five starters foul out, Temple outlasted La Salle 106-99 in a triple-overtime nailbiter at the Liacouras Center Wednesday night.

The Owls, who improved to 4-2 overall with the win, finished pod play undefeated in the new Big 5 Classic format and will play Saint Joseph’s Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in the inaugural triple-header championship game. The Hawks won at No. 18 Villanova, 78-65, Wednesday night to come out of their pod undefeated.

Temple had a chance to close things out in regulation, but La Salle (5-2) came all the way back to erase the late eight-point deficit and sent the game to overtime thanks to a three-pointer with 5.7 seconds left from Jhamir Brickus, who set a Big 5 single-game scoring record with a career-high 41 points.

In overtime, Brickus had his squad up three points with 10 seconds left, but Temple forward Steve Settle III, who played just 17 minutes in the Owls’ loss to Columbia and missed the Ole Miss game last Wednesday with an injury, hit a three to tie the game. Settle finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in his 50 minutes.

Temple had a chance to win in the second overtime with 10 seconds remaining but missed four shots in one possession as time expired.

Then, in the third period, Temple locked up La Salle, taking a commanding seven-point lead with two minutes left and holding on for the win. Redshirt freshman guard Quante Berry played a big part, finishing with 13 points, including five in the final frame.

Khalil Brantley added 29 points for La Salle, which will play Penn in Saturday’s third-place game. Temple point guard Hyiser Miller had 20 points before fouling out of the contest.

Hear from Fisher and Settle about their win, and La Salle coach Fran Dunphy and Brickus about their loss.