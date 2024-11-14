The Scoop: S10, E16 - A bright basketball future for Fisher's Owls

In a jam-packed episode of The Scoop, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers, you’ll hear about the Temple men’s basketball program’s 3-0 start and from assistant coach Bobby Jordan, who gave us a scouting report of the Owls’ two class of 2025 recruits in IMG Academy guard Cam Miles and Westtown School guard Cam Wallace, who also talked to us for this week’s podcast.

And in addition to a breakdown of Diane Richardson’s 1-1 Temple women’s basketball team, you’ll hear from Temple football coach Stan Drayton, who talked very candidly this week about why he thinks the Owls need to “level up” with their competition when it comes to dedicating more resources to NIL.

And how does that all get fixed? Is it time for the football program to move on from Drayton after three seasons? We answered those questions and much more in this week’s mailbag.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:37

On (or around) this date: 2:37 – 11:16

Temple is 3-0 after its Big 5 win over Drexel: 11:16 – 20:42

A preview of the Owls’ Friday road game at Boston College: 20:42 – 21:59

Temple women’s basketball beats Delaware to move to 1-1: 21:59 – 25:05

Cam Wallace talks about signing with Temple: 25:05 – 33:53

Temple assistant Bobby Jordan on Cam Wallace and Cam Miles: 33:53 – 40:27

Stan Drayton says Temple needs to “level up” on NIL: 40:27 – 56:19

Why Temple should beat FAU Saturday: 56:19 – 1:00:14

Mailbag: 1:00:14 – end