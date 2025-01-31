The Scoop: S10, E28 - Tim Terry brings Temple ties to the Super Bowl

Before Tim Terry became the Kansas City Chiefs' Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting, he built his football career at Temple as a defensive end in the Big East with Ron Dickerson-led teams that included fellow future NFL players like Lance Johnstone and Alshermond Singleton.

After earning his way into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Terry spent five seasons in the league before eventually embarking upon a 13-year stint with the Green Bay Packers in their pro personnel office. The Chiefs hired him back in 2017, and whether it’s meant bringing in players like Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco or Xavier Worthy, Terry has had a hand in shaping a roster that’s now going for a third-straight Super Bowl title.

OwlScoop Editor John DiCarlo went 1-on-1 with Terry to talk about how Temple shaped his life and a career that has led him to two of the NFL's most storied franchises.