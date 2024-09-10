After an 0-2 start has left Temple football fans feeling quite frustrated, we’re here with a mailbag-heavy episode of The Scoop to listen to your airing of grievances.

What needs to be done to give Temple better NIL support? Why did the Owls play so poorly in their loss at Navy? Is it the scheme? The execution? A little bit of both?

And we got into some basketball talk, too. Is Adam Fisher’s men’s basketball team good enough to get to the NCAA Tournament this year? What’s an early look at a potential starting five and the first three players off the bench?

Those are some of the topics we covered in answering nearly a dozen mailbag questions, and we’ve got you covered with a preview and closer look at Coastal Carolina, Temple’s opponent in Saturday’s football home opener.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:14

On (or around) this date: 2:14 – 8:08

Recapping Temple’s loss to Navy: 8:08 – 22:14

Previewing Saturday’s home opener against Coastal Carolina: 22:14 – 31:45

Mailbag: 31:45 – end