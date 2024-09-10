PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

The Scoop: S10, E7 - More signs of concern in Owls' loss at Navy

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

After an 0-2 start has left Temple football fans feeling quite frustrated, we’re here with a mailbag-heavy episode of The Scoop to listen to your airing of grievances.

What needs to be done to give Temple better NIL support? Why did the Owls play so poorly in their loss at Navy? Is it the scheme? The execution? A little bit of both?

And we got into some basketball talk, too. Is Adam Fisher’s men’s basketball team good enough to get to the NCAA Tournament this year? What’s an early look at a potential starting five and the first three players off the bench?

Those are some of the topics we covered in answering nearly a dozen mailbag questions, and we’ve got you covered with a preview and closer look at Coastal Carolina, Temple’s opponent in Saturday’s football home opener.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:14

On (or around) this date: 2:14 – 8:08

Recapping Temple’s loss to Navy: 8:08 – 22:14

Previewing Saturday’s home opener against Coastal Carolina: 22:14 – 31:45

Mailbag: 31:45 – end

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
