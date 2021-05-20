The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 36

Want the scoop on Temple recruiting targets like Roman Catholic High School guard Daniel Skillings, Pocono Mountain West High School forward Christian Fermin and Dr. Phillips High School's Ernest Udeh? Why are people beyond North Philadelphia taking notice of Owls point guard Jeremiah Williams?

Delaware Valley Hoops Report Scouting Director Ari Rosenfeld has you covered on this week's podcast with in-depth analysis and scouting reports on just about every one of Temple's current recruiting targets from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

Plus, Sam Neumann spoke to Presbyterian College's Luke Foster, Temple's latest transfer portal addition, about where he might fit in on the Owls' offensive line.