The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 39

Thilo Kunkel, a professor in Temple's School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management and an expert on NIL, talked to OwlScoop.com on this week's podcast about his name, image and likeness research and how he expects it to affect Temple and the world of college sports.

Kunkel, who published a paper back in March titled "There Is No Nil in NIL: Examining the Social Media Value of Student-Athletes’ Names, Images, and Likeness," will be teaching an online class at Temple this fall called Athlete Branding: Name, Image and Likeness. He answered several reader and listener mailbag questions on the podcast and provided some clarity and context on what coaches like Aaron McKie, Rod Carey and Tonya Cardoza can and cannot do on the recruiting trail when it comes to NLI.

Additionally, we'll catch you up on all the latest football and basketball recruiting news, with insight from OwlScoop.com reporter Sam Cohn.

You can listen to Kunkel's interview and the full episode here.