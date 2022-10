This week's basketball-centric episode of The Scoop includes audio from Temple guards Damian Dunn and Jahlil White, who spoke with reporters Tuesday at the team's practice facility.

Dunn thinks it's a NCAA Tournament or bust year for Temple and talked about why he's very impressed with UCF transfer Jamille Reynolds, and White provided a scouting report on his friend, former Wildwood Catholic High School teammate and West Virginia transfer Taj Thweatt.

And John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Javon Edmonds and Cayden Steele looked back at what went wrong in Temple's 24-3 loss at Memphis that has first-year head coach Stan Drayton's football team at 2-3 entering the bye week.