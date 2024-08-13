There were many flaws with Temple’s roster in 2023, as the Owls finished 3-9 near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference in a number of categories. One of the Owls' most glaring flaws, however, was their running game. In addition to rushing for just a meager nine touchdowns, the Owls also averaged just 96.3 rushing yards per game, and 3.5 yards per attempt last season en route to a last-place finish in The American in each category. One thing to note is Temple had an abundance of injuries on the offensive line that likely contributed to the rushing struggles. For this upcoming season, there have been some changes in the running back room to go along with some returning players taking big steps forward. With a rise of leadership in the locker room, and some friendly competition, running backs coach Tyree Foreman believes the Owls are bound for improvement “It’s a great group to have,” Foreman said on Zoom during Monday’s media availability. “They’re competitive but they’re also very supportive of one another. They want to compete and earn a job but they want everybody to be at their best. They’re going to push each other daily on and off the field to be at their best.” With the departures of the Edward Saydee, Temple's leading rusher in 2022, to Gardner Webb and Darvon Hubbard, last year's leading rusher, to Northern Arizona, just Joquez Smith and E.J. Wilson return as experienced backs. The Owls desperately needed someone to take a step forward in the offseason and they may have that in an improved Wilson, according to Foreman. “I think the biggest leaps came in April,” Foreman said. “E.J. Wilson stepped up tremendously and he’s pushing the room to get better in all aspects because he’s a heck of an all-around back. I think he’s pushed Joquez [Smith]. They had a prior relationship in high school where they knew each other and competed against one another, and they’ve been pushing each other to get better in all aspects in all of their games.”



Big additions

Due to the departures, Temple went out and got a couple of backs to fill their place in Maryland transfer Antwain Littleton and JUCO backs Tyrei Washington (College of San Francisco) and Terrez Worthy (Lackawanna College.) “With the addition of Antwain [Littleton], that’s 245 pounds, that's a huge difference in ability for certain situations,” Foreman said. “But he’s also trying to grow his game all around to push those guys for the job. It’s been fun.” Worthy, meanwhile, was the top running back in NJCAA last season with 1,492 yards and 10 touchdowns on 203 carries. Worthy has quickly shown what a difference-maker he can be in the early parts of camp, despite still having to learn a chunk of Temple’s offense. “[Worthy] has a lot of catching up to do, but he’s electric,” Foreman said. “He’s explosive, he’s fast, [he’s] got a quick twitch and he’s tougher than I thought." “Just knowledge of the offense,” Foreman added when asked what Worthy needed to catch up on. “There’s a lot of stuff that he hadn’t done in the past that we’re getting him caught up on.” Foreman reiterated the camaraderie that the running back room has, pointing out that everyone else has been helping Worthy along and making sure that he’s getting everything he needs to know.

Improving in the offseason