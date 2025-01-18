Youngstown State corner Jaylen Castleberry was sold on Temple immediately

The Owls lost a 15-point lead before Oliver saved the day with a putback as time expired.
Temple got 24 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and a career-high 15 rebounds from Shane Dezonie in the win.
The St. Joe's transfer point guard did not make the trip with the Owls to Rice, OwlScoop has learned.
The Owls' first 4-star recruit in nine years talked to OwlScoop about why he's coming to Temple.
The 33rd Team Editor Dante Collinelli provides an understanding of the offense Tyler Walker might bring to Temple.
