The Scoop: S10, E37 - Portal departures, spring football and more ...

Last week brought a lot of Temple men’s basketball portal departures and a big change in the Owls’ fundraising and NIL world. We’ll get you caught up on all of that, along with the latest Temple football roster and recruiting updates, on this week’s podcast, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:02

On (or around) this date: 3:02 – 13:45

The portal, the TUFF Fund and the Competitive Excellence Funds – a week in review: 13:45 – 17:08

K.C. Keeler signals the end of spring games and a potential future joint practice with Penn State?: 17:08 – 25:44

Temple adds UMass linebacker Jalen Stewart: 25:44 – 27:40

Don Bosco Prep star Rhett Morris talks about his recruitment and Temple visit and some Temple trivia about his father, Charlie Morris: 27:40 – 36:14

Mailbag: 36:14 – end

(Time stamps are approximate due to advertisements.)