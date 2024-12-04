A closer look at K.C. Keeler

K.C. Keeler is 65 years old.

He’s won 271 games and two FCS national championships as a college football head coach, and he proved this past season that he could take Sam Houston State from the FCS level to success at the next level quickly, going 9-3 with the Bearkats in just their second FBS season.

And while some coaches his age are retiring and stepping away from the game, Keeler is taking on the challenge of reviving the Temple football program, one that has endured four consecutive 3-9 seasons.

What’s Keeler’s ‘why’ at this stage of his career?

Keeler talked about it in detail during a breakout session with reporters following his introductory press conference at the Liacouras Center’s Fox Gittis room. He talked about NIL, what his staff might look like, scheme and more in a conversation you can listen to here.