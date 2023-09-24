Former Temple star Joe Klecko talked to OwlScoop.com during the third quarter of Saturday's game about his recent enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Klecko, who played at Chester's St. James High School, went on to play at Temple for Wayne Hardin before becoming a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in the 1977 NFL Draft. He tallied 78 sacks during his 12-year NFL career, including what was then an NFL-record 20.5 sacks in 1981.

Klecko, who was joined on the field at halftime by his son, Dan Klecko, a fellow Temple Hall of Famer, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 and shared details of that day and his time in Canton in an interview you can listen to here.