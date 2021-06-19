Aaron Bradshaw, Camden High draw a crowd at Philly Live
Aaron Bradshaw chipped in nine points and was active on the glass in a 68-43 win for Camden High School over St. Mary’s from Colorado Friday night. It was unsurprisingly the game that drew the larg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news