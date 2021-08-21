Adam Klein has found his home at right guard

Temple junior Adam Klein has played multiple positions on the offensive line since arriving on campus in 2018. The Episcopal Academy graduate has started games at right tackle, right guard and left guard.

For this upcoming season, Klein will play right guard and pair with right tackle Michael Niese.

Klein has taken reps at every offensive line spot, but the team is glad to have narrowed that down to one position, offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said.

“I think Adam is a really talented football player,” Tripodi said. “Since we’ve been here, I’d say he’s had his best camp. He’s had a really strong camp. Really has come into his own as a football player and that happens to be at the right guard spot.”

Klein’s leadership and experience helps his other teammates. Niese has been able to learn from him and they have built a strong relationship, Niese said.

“Adam is a great leader,” Niese said, “and he’s a guy who really knows the ropes around here. He’s been a starter since he was a true freshman. Although I am older than him, he has more experience at Temple.

“I really value all that experience Adam has. He shows me some things, I show him some things. I think we have a very good relationship going. I think he’s one of the leaders on the line and on the team as a whole. So I really like having him next to me.”

Klein believes his relationship with Niese will help the chemistry on the right side of the offensive line, he said.

“We are really good friends off the field,” Klein said. “In the meeting room, we’re always next to each other. We’re always communicating, watching film, making sure we are always on the same page. We’re always talking out there. Communication is key, especially on the offensive line. That chemistry between me and him is really great. I can see it getting even better as the year goes on.”

Klein appreciates being able to focus on one position, he said.

“It’s given me a really good opportunity to hone in and learn this one position and figure out ways to block certain plays, in a certain way to make it most effective to help our backs out with reads,” Klein said.

Klein realizes there will be an adjustment switching to right guard full-time. He spent his first three years mainly at tackle and now will be kicked inside.

“You’re getting hit right away,” Klein explained. “There’s little less time to think. You’re in the trenches, basically. You’re in that phone booth as coach Tripodi always says. Your hands have to be quicker in pass pro. Run game, your feet have to be quicker getting to the ground because those guys are right on you. They’re a little bit bigger than the guys on the outside.”

Klein embraces the challenge and has been improving certain parts of his game during the offseason, he said.

“The biggest change I’ve had is just making sure they’re quicker, get my feet in the ground. I think that's the biggest change from going outside to inside,” Klein said. “Playing on the left side is a little bit different. All the footwork and hands are the same, you’re just in a different stance. But I really like playing at right guard. I’ve had a really good time so far in camp.”



