Angelo Dickerson talks Temple recruitment
Temple offered four players from the 2026 class last week, and one went to Angelo Dickerson, a 6-foot-4, 176-pound guard at The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. The rising junior averaged seven ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news