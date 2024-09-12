PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Another triple-option team awaits the Owls

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Temple will host a Coastal Carolina team Saturday in its home opener that utilizes some triple-option aspects in its offense.

Considering how the Owls struggled last week in their 38-11 loss at Navy, a team that still leans heavily on a triple-option approach in what it calls its new hybrid Wing-T offense, that’s not exactly the best matchup for an 0-2 team that has consistently leaned on talking points pertaining to self-inflicted mistakes and things that can be fixed and corrected.

But those things – poor eye discipline, bad run fits and losing track of the quarterback, to name a few - haven’t been fixed or corrected yet. And if that trend continues, Temple could soon be staring at an 0-3 record.

In posting a 40-21 over a nationally-ranked FCS opponent in William & Mary last week and improving to 2-0, Coastal ran for 277 yards and two touchdowns, with those two scores and 100 of those yards coming from running back Christian Washington, who racked up 100 yards on 16 carries. The successful ground game helped carry the weight on a day when quarterback Ethan Vasko, a former Kansas recruit, went just 8 of 23 passing for 160 yards.

But Vasko himself rushed for 59 yards on six carries, which means Temple will once again be spying a quarterback who can run the ball.

They didn’t do it well last week and allowed Navy quarterback Blake Horvath to gash them for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

Three members of Temple’s defensive backfield – safeties Andreas Keaton and Louis Frye and cornerback Ben Osueke – spoke with reporters Tuesday and were asked about some of the similarities between what Navy does and what Coastal Carolina does on offense.

Osueke expects Coastal to utilize a similar approach after watching what the Owls put on tape last week at Navy.

“Yeah, we definitely see some similarities,” said Osueke, who has four tackles and a pass breakup through two games. “And obviously they're watching tape, too, because obviously every team watches the game previous game. So I feel like we're going to see more of that triple option similarity come out because from their eyes, we kind of struggled defending it (at Navy.) But like AK (Keaton) said, it was kind of like a self-sabotage thing. But we plan to see them get more into a triple option and kind of see where our eyes are following what happened last week.

“So we definitely see a little bit of similarity. They kind of mix it up. They kind of mix it up, and their main goal is just to win the ball and get their playmakers in space.”

You can listen to this week’s interviews with Keaton, Frye and Osueke, along with a conversation with tight end James Della Pesca, here.

Frye, Osueke and Keaton

Della Pesca

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RlbXBsZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYW5vdGhlci10cmlwbGUtb3B0aW9uLXRlYW0tYXdhaXRzLXRoZS1v d2xzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVs bCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW1wbGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhbm90aGVyLXRy aXBsZS1vcHRpb24tdGVhbS1hd2FpdHMtdGhlLW93bHMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1 MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0g RW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=